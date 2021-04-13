Allen County health commissioner: odds of blood clots from J&J vaccine same as being killed by asteroid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has paused distribution of the Johnson & Johnson shots at its COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

“There are some other clinics that were planning to use Johnson & Johnson,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, the Allen County Health Commissioner. “Most of those will be using the Moderna [vaccine] in the short term until we get this all figured out.”

This pause comes after six people in the U.S. developed blood clots within two weeks of getting the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration is working to determine if there is a link between the vaccine and the blood clots.

Dr. Sutter said he doesn’t think this will cause a significant delay in getting Hoosiers vaccinated.

“Right now the state has a lot of the Moderna vaccine and so we’re starting to see supply really outstripping our ability to give it,” said Dr. Sutter. “Now the downside is that the narrative, you need to give two doses instead of the one for the Johnson & Johnson, so it may slow things down just a little bit.”

According to Dr. Sutter, there’s been about 7 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine given, and only six have had this rare issue. These cases have been with people are between the ages of 18 and 48.

“One of a million is about the risk of being killed by a meteorite or asteroid, and I am not worried about that at all this week,” said Dr. Sutter.

Not only is it a one and a million risk, but Dr. Sutter said it’s also about 100 times less than the risk of dying of COVID-19 if you’re under the age of 40.

The news about the blood clots has elicited mixed reactions from Hoosiers who’ve already gotten their single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I’m a little worried about it now, I literally just had mine last Wednesday,” said Rhonda Zinn, a Fort Wayne resident. “I’ve had a few mild side effects from it so it does make me a little bit more concerned.”

On the other hand, some aren’t as anxious.

“It really doesn’t worry me,” said Kristine Emerson, another Fort Wayne resident. “I’m looking at the amount of people that have had some problems with it, compared to the amount of people that have had it, and you know that many people could have problems with ibuprofen.”

If you’ve gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last three weeks and you develop severe headaches, severe abdominal pain, along with fevers and stroke symptoms, then you should be you should be seen by or talk to your physician.

All of these symptoms are related to blood clots with low platelets.

Dr. Sutter said looking for this issue is not something that could have been studied ahead of time.

“You have to give it to more than a million people before it shows up and you normally have to give it to tens of millions of people before you see it enough to be able to make a pattern,” said Dr. Sutter. So, taking longer times with this, having more studies would not have shown this.”

He also said this announcement should not discourage people from getting vaccinated.

“COVID-19 is a deadly virus for people over the age of 65. The incidence in the infection fatality rate is over 2 percent, which is huge,” said Dr. Sutter. “If you’re under the age of 40 it’s very low risk, it’s one in 10,000, but that’s still 100 times more likely than the side effects that being described.”

