Allen County Health Commissioner discusses new strain of COVID-19 in Indiana

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A new strain of COVID-19 has made it’s way to Indiana.

The strain was first identified in the United Kingdom weeks ago. Officials with the Indiana Department of Health say that it doesn’t cause more severe infections but is more easily spread.

WANE 15 spoke with Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter several times over the last few weeks and asked him about the stain.

“The other good news the MRNA vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna they are pretty easier to tweak,” Dr. Sutter said. “So, if it turns out that we find that the virus was mutated enough to invade this, they can change the spike protein made by the body.”

