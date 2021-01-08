Allen County health commissioner discusses COVID-19’s impact on long-term health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite individual testimonies from COVID-19 patients facing lingering health issues, it is too soon to know the full extent of how the disease affects one’s long-term health.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter admits there has not been much research done on the long-term impact of COVID-19 on a local level. Because the county’s resources are directed towards controlling the pandemic, most research on long-term impact has come from a national or international level.

Based on that limited research and conversations with local healthcare workers, Dr. Sutter shared there is a small category of “long-haul” COVID-19 patients. These patients have had ongoing health issues well after testing positive for the virus.

“These are people who, for months afterwards have ongoing symptoms of fatigue, body aches, that continue to run fevers, can have their lives really disrupted by these long-term inflammatory effects,” Dr. Sutter said.

Along with the long-haul group of patients, Dr. Sutter is concerned on how the virus will affect all patients, even if they have had minor symptoms.

“There may be some long-term problems with breathing disorders who contract this disease, even if they didn’t get that sick,” Dr. Sutter said. “In addition, there’s heart and kidney damage with some people. Those will have long-term effects too.”

The data that is available does not show any correlation between a patient’s health and the risk of having lasting effects of COVID-19.