Allen County health chief ‘cautiously optimistic’ about Pfizer vaccine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Earlier this week, Pfizer announced a major breakthrough in the development of a new COVID-19 vaccine, saying the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 and the company could apply for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration later this month.

The news has Allen County Health Commissioner “cautiously optimistic.”

“I think that there’s a good chance that these vaccines will be very effective, which will get us basically back to normal,” said Dr. Matthew Sutter, the Allen County Health Commissioner. “However, we don’t know that for sure and we have to wait for the data to come out. Science takes time.”

Pfizer’s is one of four vaccines in the country that are in phase three trials, and it is expected to become an actual product first.

Dr. Sutter said an effective vaccine could be the solution the country needs.

“It means if we can protect our vulnerable people in long-term care facilities, people over the age of 65, people of color who are at a higher risk of having severe outcomes, people with severe health disease, we might be able to think of this just more as a circulating cold,” said Dr. Sutter.

On Monday, Pfizer announced in it’s preliminary report that it’s had 90% effectiveness, which is something Dr. Sutter said is very rare for a vaccine, as the normal vaccine threshold is 50% effective.

While it isn’t clear what happened to the 10% who the virus wasn’t effective on, Dr. Sutter says it’s very common they just experienced a “very mild illness.”

There are more than 40,000 participants in Pfizer’s trial. According to Dr. Sutter, none of the participants have experienced “significant adverse effects.”

“Having said that, we really need to see the complete phase three data, and we won’t have that until enough people become infected with the virus, who are currently in this trial,” said Dr. Sutter.

According to Dr. Sutter, the vaccine is most likely to be “disease immunity,” not “sterilizing immunity.” That means that people who get the vaccine will probably still be able to get infected with COVID-19, but they probably won’t get badly sick, it will probably be just a cold.

“What we’d love is sterilizing immunity but that’s really hard to get with a virus like a coronavirus. It’s just the body’s immune system has trouble with it,” said Dr. Sutter.

It’s also uncertain whether or not the vaccine will prevent the virus from being transmitted to one another. Dr. Sutter explained that the mRNA vaccine Pfizer is testing uses the body’s own cell to make a protein that the body then makes antibodies to recognizes as a problem and starts to provide immunity to.

The first shipment of doses of the vaccine could be shipping as soon as within the next two weeks. However, Dr. Sutter said it’s unclear on when the FDA will authorize use of them.

The first group of people to get access to the vaccine will be healthcare workers who are directly exposed to people with COVID-19. The general public could have access to the vaccine as soon as the spring.

“Initially we heard that we expected to have large numbers of vaccine by summer,” said Dr. Sutter. “But I understand that Dr. Fauci said recently that by the end of April we might have enough that anybody who wants one could get one.”

Dr. Sutter said that it’s reasonable for people to be skeptical until all of the data is available.

“Many people are nervous about this because it seems like it’s rushed, but I’m very convinced that the processes are taking place are the same ones that happened with all vaccines,” said Dr. Sutter “What we’re doing is taking out the gaps in between, to try and move this board much more quickly.”

