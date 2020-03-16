Allen County Department of Health to discuss more COVID-19 response actions during Monday meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County Department of Health will hold an executive board meeting Monday evening where response measures to the COVID-19 outbreak will be discussed. The meeting will be streamed live on wane.com.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:45 p.m. in the Council Courtroom of Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne. The meeting will have even more importance now that Governor Eric Holcomb has announced restaurants and bars should be closed to in-person patrons.

The following topics are expected to be discussed:

• Discussion on Public Gatherings (materials will be provided for consideration by the Board)

• Discussion on Surge Capacity of local Medical Facilities (Dr. James Cameron, Facility Rep’s)

• Discussion on Extended Care/Long Term Care Facility Guidance Issued by CMS/CDC (Deb Lambert)

• Brief discussion on current planning efforts (some of the area task forces/work groups on various COVID-19 community support/response issues may present a brief update if present, or a summary will be presented as appropriate) – Dr. Deborah McMahan

• Discussion on Child Care Alternatives and Efforts – Dr. Deborah McMahan

• New Business as deemed appropriate – all

For the protection of everyone attending the meeting, all attendees will be asked to sit every other seat or every two seats in order to maintain social distancing.

