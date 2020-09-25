Allen County Department of Health: Moving to Stage 5 is not a return to normal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With Stage 5 of Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track plan set to take effect at 12:10 a.m. Saturday the Allen County Department of Health wants to remind residents that the move is “not a return to normal.”

The Back on Track plan went into effect back on March 23 with Stage 1. Earlier that month on March 6, Governor Holcomb issued an executive order declaring a public health emergency.

The health department wants people to continue to stay home when they’re sick, wear face coverings in public and wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

In addition, residents should try to maintain a distance of six feet from people outside their household at all times and they should avoid attending or holding large gatherings. Those effortws will help slow the spread of the coronavirus.