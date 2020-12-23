Allen County changes to orange status in latest COVID-19 map; restrictions remain in effect

The map on the left is from data released Dec. 16 and the map on the right includes data released Dec. 23

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana State Department of Health released its latest county metrics map which shows Allen County moving from red status to orange status. Jay and Blackford counties also moved from red to orange while Steuben County moved from orange to red.

The change means Allen County has seen a drop in the coronavirus positivity rate for two consecutive weeks.

Despite the change in status, a public health order that went into effect in Allen County on December 13 remains in effect through January 10, 2021 unless superseded by an executive order from Governor Holcomb or rescinded by the Allen County Health Department.