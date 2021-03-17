Allen County, 4 other NE Indiana counties, return to ‘yellow’ in latest COVID county map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Allen County, along with four other counties in northeast Indiana, reverted back to “yellow,” the second-lowest category for COVID-19 community spread, according to the state’s latest metrics map.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

This week, 65 counties are in blue – the lowest metric for community spread. 27 counties are in yellow. No counties are in orange or red. In northeast Indiana, Grant, Jay, Kosciusko, Noble and Wabash were in blue.

Last week, 61 Indiana counties were blue, and 20 were in yellow. One county, Tipton, was in orange.

Also Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 919 new COVID-19 cases, and 16 more deaths tied to the virus. All told, 674,430 Indiana residents are known to have had the novel coronavirus, and 12,482 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.