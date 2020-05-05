Allen Co. Health Commissioner: ‘we’ll definitely see an increase in cases’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Health Department’s outlook on Indiana’s reopening economy is apprehensive. This mood comes at a time when many Hoosiers are determining that the state’s health leaders and economic leaders are on different pages.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahon won’t say if she agrees or disagrees with Governor Eric’s Holcomb’s decision to reopen the economy this week. She said she’s waiting for more information.

She did express sympathy, though.

“I understand you have to open up,” she said. “We can’t keep shut down until there’s a vaccine. That’s just not practical.”

McMahon believes there will be consequences for the decision. She explained that if Hoosiers want to limit the severity of those consequences, they should maintain social distancing and other health precautions such as wearing masks, sanitizing, and washing hands.

“I think we’ll definitely see an increase in cases,” she said. “I hope it’s not a huge increase in cases because that reflects a lot on how much the community is adhering to the recommendations. The virus did not go away in the last two months. The virus is still out there. This is an extraordinarily contagious virus. You have to protect yourself.”

McMahon reserved judgement on how significantly cases would increase in Allen County.