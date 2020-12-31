Allen Co. Health Commissioner urges caution with New Year celebrations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County has seen a dramatic decrease in cases and a lower positivity rate overall since mid-November, but Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said that could change if people are not careful while celebrating the New Year.

Allen County has remained at the second-highest, or “orange”, level of the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 county metric scale for two weeks now, after previously being in the red zone, the highest level. That means some COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and bars are being lifted just in time for one of the busiest nights of the year.



“One of the things that went into place when we were in red was a curfew from midnight to 5 am, so that’s going to be rolled back now,” said Sutter. “We had also eliminated bar seating so that’s now allowed but it has to still have social distancing of six feet.”

Sutter said despite holiday expectations, Allen County has seen a dramatic decrease in cases and a lower positivity rate overall since before Thanksgiving, but that the county could backslide if people let their guard down.

“We have seen cases come down and hospital admissions come down since Thanksgiving, which is really welcome because the winter typically is bad with viruses like this so we’ve made important progress and we can give that all back and be right back into a crisis situation if people choose to just go back to where they were before or to have multihousehold parties during new years.”

According to Sutter, Allen County families were more willing to travel during Christmas than they were for Thanksgiving, and with New Year’s right on its tail he is concerned we may see a spike in a couple of weeks. To avoid that, he urges people to continue exercising caution in 2021.

“This is still a dangerous virus,” said Sutter. “We’ve got great hope because the vaccines are starting to roll out and they really look great. We have to be careful not to overwhelm the hospitals and overwhelm our healthcare works until we can get sufficient numbers of people vaccinated.”