Allen Co. Health Commissioner says government mandates for vaccine aren’t new

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021, file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter responded to the federal vaccine requirements, announced by President Joe Biden last Thursday.

President Biden said this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated and Dr. Sutter said the same thing.

“Government mandates for vaccines are not new. In fact George Washington in the late 1700s required smallpox vaccination for the Continental Army,” Dr. Sutter said. “We have long required vaccines in schools for kids.”

Dr. Sutter added that vaccinations have been one of the most important public health things over the last several hundred years. He told WANE 15’s Briana Brownlee, they improve life expectancy tremendously, helped stop and even wiped out diseases such as smallpox.

More than 650,000 people have died in the US from COVID-19, and the deadly disease continues to spread at high levels.

“Right now we are seeing the pandemic of the unvaccinated. The vast majority of people in the hospital and the vast majority of people dying of COVID-19 are unvaccinated. In addition, the vast majority of cases and increase of cases are in the unvaccinated,” Dr. Sutter said.

He added the Allen County Health Department doesn’t have the details of the new federal vaccine requirements, and they are waiting on OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) to set the guidelines.