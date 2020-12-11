Allen Co. health commissioner issues new restrictions that begin Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County health commissioner announced he has renewed and revised local public health restrictions which go into effect Sunday due to the ongoing surge of COVID-19 cases in the community.

“It is imperative our community remains vigilant practicing the public health measures we know work to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” said health commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter. “While we continue to experience a high rate of cases and hospitalizations, we hope the extension of this order in addition to the Governor’s efforts will enable Allen County to avoid further overwhelming our healthcare system until we have widespread distribution of a safe, effective vaccine.”

The full Allen County public health order, which goes into effect Sunday at midnight, can be viewed at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19. The order expires on Jan. 10 at 11:59 p.m. unless superseded by a later executive order issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The order mirrors limits on social gatherings and events laid out in Gov. Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-50. It also continues capacity limits in restaurants, bars and fitness centers depending on the county’s status in the color-coded categories outlined in the previous orders announced in November, the press release said.

While the county is in the red category according to state metrics:

All social gatherings and events are limited to no more than 25 people under Executive Order 20-50

Bars, restaurants and banquet halls are limited to 50% capacity indoors and 100% capacity outdoors and must be closed from midnight to 5 a.m. along with other safety protocols outlined in the order

Collegiate and professional sports organizers seeking spectator attendance at sporting events not already defined in the governor’s order must submit a safety plan to the Allen County Department of Health for approval at least seven days in advance

Fitness centers are limited to 50% capacity

The health commissioner said that the county will not move back to less restrictive levels until the color-coded metrics remain in that state category for two consecutive weeks.