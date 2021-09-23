Allen Co. Health Commissioner believes Pfizer vaccine for kids age 5-11 will be approved by end of October

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter believes that when the Pfizer vaccine is approved for kids age 5-11, it will help keep kids healthy and in the classroom.

In order for this age range to get the vaccine, Sutter said there will have to be a formal submission of data to the FDA. From then it will take roughly three to four weeks for an expedited review before it is approved. Sutter expects emergency approval for the 5-11 age group by the end of October.

Once it is approved, Sutter said it will help schools significantly.

“Boy, it sure is good for kids in school right now and it is one of the major problems with schools is under 12 can’t get vaccinated. And for the schools who are not masking, that’s a problem both in terms of transmission and the need to quarantine,” Sutter said. “So school kids who are fully vaccinated, even if they’re with an exposure, they don’t have to quarantine afterwards. They can stay in class as long as they don’t have symptoms.”

Sutter does not believe there will be a huge rush of people in this age group to get the Pfizer vaccine, based on the turnout from the 12-17 age group.