Allen Co. Health Commissioner answers questions about COVID-19 vaccine and mutations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As vaccine distribution continues for the coronavirus, WANE 15 is asking the county health department how it works and what the vaccine will mean for everyday life.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter said the two COVID-19 vaccines approved for distribution, one by Pfizer and one by Moderna look promising in terms of fighting off the coronavirus, but that immunity from symptoms is not instant.

“Both of the ones that have been approved so far require two doses either three or four weeks apart and there is some immunity that happens about a week after the first dose but the really effective 95 percent immunity that we’ve talked about is about a week after the second dose,” said Sutter. “It’s going to be four to five weeks before people have immunity from severe disease.”

Trials have shown the Pfizer vaccine to be able 50-to-60-percent effective after the first dose and 95-percent effective about a week after the second dose, while the Moderna vaccine has shown to be around 94 percent effective afther the second dose. However, Sutter said life will not immediately look much different until we are able to gather more data, which will come as more people are vaccinated.

“The vaccine is not a get out of jail free card, “said Sutter. “Once you get the vaccine and you’ve waited long enough, it doesn’t mean that you can just do whatever you want because you’re now completely safe. We know it is tremendously effective for keeping people out of the hospital and preventing severe disease. What we don’t know is, can people still get mild disease and still transmit it to other people.”

That means that people will still be advised to social distance and wear masks despite being vaccinated. Sutter said this is especially important as we learn more about how effective the vaccine is against new mutations of the virus.

“Viruses mutate all the time, it’s just the way viruses act. That’s not surprising at all. This virus actually mutates much less than many viruses, like for instance the influenza virus.”

He said the vaccines should still be effective against new mutations, like one recently seen in the United Kingdom and the United States.

“It did change on the spike protein, and the spike protein is the part that these vaccines are all targeting,” said Sutter. “The spike protein is a really big protein, it has at least six different targets on it, so even if it changes in one spot, the vaccine should be effective.”

Even if the virus changes enough to render the vaccine ineffective, Sutter said it will be much easier to find a vaccination to combat it.

“If it turns out that we find that the virus has mutated enough to evade this, they can change the spike protein that’s made by the body.”

Sutter said it is too soon to say for sure how the virus will act as it mutates, and that it will take time and additional data as more people are vaccinated to answer these questions. More than 1,000 mutations of the virus have been identified so far but is not clear if any of the mutations are changing the nature of the coronavirus itself.

According to Sutter, there have been theories made based on how often any one particular mutation is seen in an area but that any guesses are premature, as research has not yet been done to study that.