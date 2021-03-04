All teachers in Indiana are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s how to register.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All teachers in Indiana can register for a COVID-19 vaccine, regardless of age.

This comes after President Joe Biden recently announced an expansion of federal vaccine programs and encouraged states to give at least one shot to teachers by the end of March.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also confirmed teachers younger than 50 could register for a vaccine appointment through federal vaccine programs during his weekly coronavirus press conference.

Teachers 50 and older have the option to register for a vaccine appointment through Indiana’s Department of Health. For teachers who don’t meet the age requirement, they can register for a vaccine appointment through Kroger, Meijer or Walmart.

Teachers who wish to register for an appointment can click on any of the links below: