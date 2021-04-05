All Michigan residents ages 16 and up eligible for vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — All people ages 16 and older in Michigan are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines.

The state has passed the halfway point in its goal of inoculating 70% of that population by year’s end.

More than 35% of roughly 8.1 million residents had received at least one shot as of last week, a share that has tripled in two months.

Michigan continues to confront a surging case rate that was highest in the U.S. over the last two weeks.

Some schools are suspending in-person learning when instruction resumes next week after spring break.