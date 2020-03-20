Addiction centers switch to video, phone services to keep providing support

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Social distancing might be an inconvenience for most, but it could be a serious problem for those battling addiction.

The added stress of COVID-19 concerns and the inability to meet in person could derail people who are on the road to recovery.

“Stress, in general, can trigger someone, especially someone newly in addiction and alcoholism recovery, towards a relapse,” said Adam Hochberg, Executive Director of Fort Wayne Recovery. “The most important thing when it comes to that is communication.”

Normally, the addiction treatment center on E. Dupont Road provides services on a face-to-face basis, but during a Facebook Messenger interview, Hochberg said 90 percent of staff, including himself, are working from home.

Fort Wayne Recovery offering virtual services

To be able to communicate with clients and others seeking support, Fort Wayne Recovery has pivoted to a telehealth model, focusing on video conferencing and video chat services. That way, the almost 20 clients who live in the organization’s housing and clients who live in their own homes, can log on and participate in group and individual sessions using the web.

“Recovery is about community. In most cases, it occurs face-to-face, but a lot of times that community and connectivity can occur just as well online, over the telephone, whether it be with people in our treatment program or those in their support network,” Hochberg said. “Fortunately, technology has really aided in our ability to continue to provide that type of community connection to people.”

So far, it has been working.

“We’ve had extremely high attendance in our online services, which I’m surprised about because there’s a lot of stress going on,” Hochberg added.

The best way to connect to those virtual services, Hochberg said, is by contacting Fort Wayne Recovery through their website or by phone at 833-253-8794.

Other resources:

Bowen Center

Bowen Center providing services over the phone

The Bowen Center, which has 10 locations in Northeast Indiana, is also switching strategies due to COVID-19 concerns. The organization is now providing psychiatric, therapy, and community-based services over the phone. Leaders said moving to phone-based appointments will increase Bowen Center’s capacity to see more patients and serve new and returning patients.

“During this difficult time, it is imperative that there are no disruptions in the services our patients receive,” said Rob Ryan, Bowen Center Senior Vice President of Operations.

The Bowen Center encourages people to go to their website or call 800-342-5653 to be connected with phone services.

Alcoholics Anonymous of Fort Wayne

Alcoholics Anonymous of Fort Wayne encourages residents seeking support to contact them so they can connect them with virtual meetings. They can be reached through their website or by phone at 260-471-6262.