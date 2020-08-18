Adams County, with state’s highest virus positivity rate, mandates masks in public

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Adams County residents will be required to wear face coverings in public as the county works to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The mandate, which goes into effect on Wednesday, was issued Tuesday as new State Department of Health Data shows Adams County has a 7-day positivity rate of 22.8 percent – the highest in the state.

The county has recorded 141 positive virus cases.

“The recent increase in the number of positive cases of the virus called COVID-19 is having a direct impact on the health and safety of Adams County residents,” Adams County Health Officer Michael A. Ainsworth, M.D. wrote in the mandate. “Adams County is experiencing record numbers of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. In order to protect public health, restrictions must be established to help curb the spread of COVID-19.”

The mandate is more strict than the state’s mask mandate, issued by Gov. Eric Holcomb a month ago. That order requires all residents 8 years or older to wear masks in public spaces. Adams County’s order requires residents above the age of 2 to wear face coverings.

North Adams Community Schools has twice delayed the start of school due to the virus, and is now doing remote learning through at least the end of the month. The county has also restricted fans at high school sporting events, and closed events to out-of-county fans altogether.