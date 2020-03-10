Adams County resident tests positive for virus

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A coronavirus case has been confirmed in Adams County.

The Indiana State Department of Health announced Tuesday that an Adams County resident has been diagnosed with a “presumptive positive” case of COVID-19. No other details about the patient were released, and it’s not clear if they’d recently traveled.

On Monday, Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur said it had a “person under investigation” and was evaluating them in an isolation room. The hospital said it was awaiting lab results from the state.

The hospital has prohibited visitors under 18 on its second floor, and said only two visitors were allowed at a time – “fever free and without respiratory illness symptoms.” Visitors were also restricted at Adams Woodcrest and Adams Heritage assisted living centers.

The state has also confirmed a new coronavirus case in Boone County, bringing the total number of positive cases to six as of Tuesday morning. Thirty six have been tested by state health officials, according to state virus statistics.