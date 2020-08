ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Monday, the Adams County Health Department signed an issued an Order that rescinds the mask mandate for the county.

“Due to the decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate for Adams County over the past several days adn further due to the ability of free testing for COVID-19 beginning tomorrow, Aug. 25…,” the release said.

This Order rescinding the mask mandate does not impact Gov. Holcomb’s existing Orders, the release said.