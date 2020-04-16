AARP to hold coronavirus tele-town hall with Senator Todd Young

AARP has been working to promote the health and well-being of older Americans for more than 60 years. In the face of this outbreak, AARP is providing information and resources to help older people and those caring for them protect themselves from the virus and prevent it from spreading to others. As part of those efforts, AARP Indiana is hosting a tele-town hall with AARP members from across the state.

WHO:

AARP Indiana members (via phone)

AARP Indiana State Director Sarah Waddle

U.S. Senator Todd Young

WHAT:

Tele-Town Hall (format models a radio talk show)

WHEN:

Friday, April 17, 2020

10:10 AM – 11:10 AM Eastern Time