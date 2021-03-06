A timeline of major COVID-19 events from the past year

The first coronavirus case in Indiana was confirmed 1 year ago, on March 6, 2020. Since that date, the virus has impacted every part of our lives. Here are some of the major events of the pandemic from the past year.

March 6, 2020

March 11, 2020

March 13, 2020

March 14, 2020

  • Poison control centers felt the need to remind everyone that drinking bleach will not prevent coronavirus.

March 16, 2020

March 22, 2020

March 23, 2020

April 6, 2020
  • White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible.

April, 9 2020

April 11, 2020
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announces the state will move to Stage 5 of the reopening plan.
May 1, 2020
  • Governor Holcomb announces a 5-stage plan to reopen the state.

May 14, 2020

July 14, 2020

  • Fort Wayne Community Schools announced a blended approach to education in its ‘Return to Learn’ plan.
July 24, 2020
Aug. 6, 2020

Sept. 28 2020

  • The world surpasses the painful milestone of 1 million lives lost due to COVID-19

Oct. 2 2020

In this handout provided by The White House, President Donald Trump participates in a phone call with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in his conference room at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on October 4, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland. (Photo by Tia Dufour/The White House via Getty Images)

Oct. 16 2020

  • The Allen County Department of Health reports more than 100 new COVID-19 daily cases for the first time, with 138 residents having tested positive.

Nov. 4 2020

  • The U.S. reports 100,000 positive COVID cases in a single day

Nov. 10 2020

  • Indiana tops 5,000 new single-day cases for the first time, with 5,045.

Nov. 14 2020

  • Allen County Department of Health reports 613 new positive COVID-19 cases, the county’s ighest single-day total.

Dec. 2 2020

  • Indiana Department of Health reports 8,428 new cases which is the highest single-day total.
FILE – In this photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc.

Dec. 11 2020

  • The FDA gives the go-ahead for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

Dec. 18 2020

  • U.S. clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.

Dec. 29 2020

  • The first reported U.S. case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado.
  • The Indiana Department of Health reports 123 new deaths which is the most for a single-day.
  • Indiana surpasses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases.
The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

Feb. 6 2021

Feb. 22 2021

  • The U.S. reaches 500,000 deaths in the U.S.

Feb. 27 2021

March 3, 2021

  • More than half of Indiana’s counties have low COVID-19 community spread, according to the state’s latest metrics map.

