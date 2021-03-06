A timeline of major COVID-19 events from the past year

The coronavirus has been a part of our lives for one year now. It was March 6, 2020, when state health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Indiana. Since then, masks have become a required accessory, and hand sanitizer is never far out of reach. Students learned remotely, and working from home became the professional norm. Sports, festivals and entertainment stopped. Hospitals became overcrowded and nursing homes were locked down. Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers have come down with the virus, and more than 12,000 have died. But through the challenges came plenty of reason for hope, too. COVID-19 has changed the lives of everyone. No one was spared from its impact. Now, a year into the pandemic, WANE 15 looks back at the historic year that was, and we learn how hope for a brighter future is in view.

Included in this special: