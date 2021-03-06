A timeline of major COVID-19 events from the past year

The first coronavirus case in Indiana was confirmed 1 year ago, on March 6, 2020. Since that date, the virus has impacted every part of our lives. Here are some of the major events of the pandemic from the past year.
March 6, 2020
- Indiana’s first case of the coronavirus was confirmed; officials said the case was “isolated”
March 11, 2020
- The World Health Organization declares that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.
- NBA suspends season, starting a chain reaction of other sporting events being canceled including:
- Minor League Baseball delays start of season
- IndyCar, NASCAR closed to fans
- NCAA cancels basketball tournaments
- Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus.
March 13, 2020
- Allen County schools announced they are closing for 1 month as virus threat grows.
March 14, 2020
- Poison control centers felt the need to remind everyone that drinking bleach will not prevent coronavirus.
March 16, 2020
- First Hoosier dies from the coronavirus.
- Governor Holcomb closes bars and restaurants.
March 22, 2020
- First Allen County resident dies of coronavirus.
March 23, 2020
- Governor Holcomb orders Hoosiers to ‘Hunker down’ for nearly 2 weeks.
April 6, 2020
- White House warns Americans to avoid going out — even to grocery stores, if possible.
April, 9 2020
- Americans begin to receive the first round of stimulus checks.
April 11, 2020
- U.S. surpasses Italy as the country with the most coronavirus-related deaths.
May 1, 2020
- Governor Holcomb announces a 5-stage plan to reopen the state.
May 14, 2020
- Three Rivers Festival is officially canceled amid virus threat.
July 14, 2020
- Fort Wayne Community Schools announced a blended approach to education in its ‘Return to Learn’ plan.
July 24, 2020
- Gov. Holcomb signs executive order requiring face coverings.
Aug. 6, 2020
- Indiana state superintendent says schools can safely reopen
Sept. 28 2020
- The world surpasses the painful milestone of 1 million lives lost due to COVID-19
Oct. 2 2020
- President Trump tests positive for COVID-19.
Oct. 16 2020
- The Allen County Department of Health reports more than 100 new COVID-19 daily cases for the first time, with 138 residents having tested positive.
Nov. 4 2020
- The U.S. reports 100,000 positive COVID cases in a single day
Nov. 10 2020
- Indiana tops 5,000 new single-day cases for the first time, with 5,045.
Nov. 14 2020
- Allen County Department of Health reports 613 new positive COVID-19 cases, the county’s ighest single-day total.
Dec. 2 2020
- Indiana Department of Health reports 8,428 new cases which is the highest single-day total.
Dec. 11 2020
- The FDA gives the go-ahead for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
Dec. 18 2020
- U.S. clears Moderna vaccine for COVID-19.
Dec. 29 2020
- The first reported U.S. case of COVID-19 variant found in Colorado.
- The Indiana Department of Health reports 123 new deaths which is the most for a single-day.
- Indiana surpasses 500,000 total COVID-19 cases.
Feb. 6 2021
- 2 Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo tigers test positive for COVID-19.
Feb. 22 2021
- The U.S. reaches 500,000 deaths in the U.S.
Feb. 27 2021
- FDA authorizes Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
March 3, 2021
- More than half of Indiana’s counties have low COVID-19 community spread, according to the state’s latest metrics map.