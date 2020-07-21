A heavy lift: Michigan gyms closed for months hold protest workout

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Dozens of people squatted, thrusted and lunged on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol. It was a workout intended to highlight the plight of gyms that have been closed for months under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s coronavirus orders.

Alyssa Tushman, vice chair of the Michigan Fitness Club Association, says gyms are “desperately in need of help.” Whitmer in March ordered gyms closed, along with casinos and theaters, in an effort to slow down the rate of coronavirus infection. Gyms in the northern Michigan were allowed to open with restrictions on June 10. A judge had ordered other gyms to open on June 25, but an appeals court blocked it when Whitmer objected.