90 cases of virus variant found at western Michigan prison

IONIA, Mich. (AP) — Officials say 90 cases of a COVID-19 variant believed to be more contagious have been found in inmates and staff at a western Michigan prison, and dozens of test results are pending.

Daily testing began at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility, in Ionia, after a prison employee was found to have the B.1.1.7 variant, which first emerged in the United Kingdom.

Michigan State Police announced Tuesday that testing on 95 people found that 90 individuals – 88 of them inmates – had the variant.

The two other cases were in prison employees.

Results are pending on more than 100 lab tests conducted on others at the prison.

