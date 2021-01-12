84-year-old woman catches COVID for the second time

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – An 84-year-old woman just recovered from her second diagnosis of COVID-19. Her family can’t believe she caught it twice and they want people to know it is possible.

Mary Lou Mannion caught the coronavirus twice in five months. She resides at the Laurels of Dekalb nursing home in Butler. She was first diagnosed last July.

Her granddaughter Jackalyn Siebenaler said Mannion didn’t have symptoms, but she did get pneumonia at the same time.

“Due to that first bout of COVID, she lost a lot of her strength,” Siebenaler explained. “Because [beforehand] she was able to kind of get up and use a walker, do things independently, but after that she lost a lot of her strength due to being bedridden for a few weeks.”

Mannion bounced back with some physical therapy. Then in December she caught COVID a second time.

“A lot of the nursing staff thought that you couldn’t get diagnosed twice,” Siebenaler continued. “They’ve only heard of that a couple of times. They were really shocked that she got it twice. [My grandma] was saying, ‘it’s crazy. I just can’t believe it. I don’t feel bad. I don’t have these symptoms.'”

Manion’s family counts it extremely lucky that at her age, she caught the virus twice and was spared major symptoms.

“She has just stayed optimistic and positive throughout all of this,” said Siebenaler. “She’s gone through a lot. She’s a great woman.”

Mannion will be receiving her COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.