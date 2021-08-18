80 percent of Indiana counties reporting high COVID-19 community spread

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — COVID-19 is spreading at an alarming rate in four out of five Indiana counties.

The Indiana Department of Health’s latest county metrics map released Wednesday shows 80 percent – 73 of 92 counties – of Indiana counties are in the ‘orange’ or ‘red’ advisory level for community spread. The rest of the state is ‘yellow.’

Indiana’s COVID-19 county metrics map is shown as of Aug. 16, 2021.

All of northeast Indiana, with the exception of LaGrange and Kosciusko counties, are in the ‘orange.’ DeKalb County has an area-high positivity rate of 12.63, followed by Whitley County (12.53), Steuben County (12.35), and Jay County (11.63). Allen County’s positivity rate is 11.17.

Virus cases have climbed sharply in Indiana since early summer, when there were 100-200 newly reported positive cases statewide daily. Statewide case totals are now above 2,000 daily.