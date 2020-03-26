63 workers at southern Indiana hospital on quarantine

SEYMOUR, Ind. (The Indianapolis Star) — A southern Indiana hospital has placed 63 employees on a 14-day quarantine after they came in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Indianapolis Star reports the workers at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour interacted with a patient who came in for treatment but didn’t initially show any symptoms of the disease caused by the coronavirus, Hospital spokeswoman Stephanie Furlow says the patient came to Schneck during the early stages of the national outbreak and began to develop symptoms over time.

She says the affected Schneck workers initially didn’t wear proper protective equipment when in contact with the patient.

