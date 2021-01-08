53K Indiana seniors schedule vaccination appointments

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Thousands of Indiana seniors have made appointments to receive the coronavirus vaccine, the state’s Department of Health said Friday.

More than 53,000 Hoosiers age 80 or older have scheduled appointments to receive the free vaccines as of 4 p.m. Friday, the first day of eligibility for the age group.

Elderly Hoosiers can register at for vaccinations at https://ourshot.in.gov, by calling 211 or by contacting one of the state’s Area Agencies on Aging for help. A caregiver or loved one can also make an appointment on behalf of an eligible senior.

The state said individuals may encounter wait times when making appointments, due to a high volume of interest. The registration system puts visitors into a holding queue when volume is high. The Indiana Department of Health encourages eligible Hoosiers to be patient or to check back later in the day.