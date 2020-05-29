50,000 meals donated to Community Harvest Food Bank

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne, in conjunction with Subaru of America, donated 50,000 meals to the Community Harvest Food Bank, Friday afternoon.

The ‘Subaru to the Rescue’ is an initiative with the commitment to support their communities where Subaru has dealerships.

Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne donated 50,000 meals to Community Harvest Food Bank on Friday, May 29.

The coronavirus pandemic has left thousands without work making it a challenge to feed themselves and their families. Subaru saw this need and wanted to help.

“In these trying times we all search for stability in our daily lives,” said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America. “We hope that through this donation to Feeding America, we can provide the comfort and stability of a meal for people who struggle with hunger in America. We must all stay safe but remember to help others where we can.”

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, for 37 million Americans (11 million being children) hunger was a daily reality. When families were advised to shelter in place, millions became unemployed leading to an increase in those facing hunger on a daily basis. Purchasing food and providing for their families became a challenge, so many have turned to food banks for support. Bob Rohrman Subaru of Fort Wayne hopes that their donation of 50,000 meals will help the Community Harvest Food Bank to secure the resources they need to serve the most vulnerable members of their communities.

For more information on Community Harvest and the assistance programs that they offer, check here.