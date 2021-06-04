3 Fort Wayne ZIP codes nearing herd immunity levels, according to Indiana Department of Health

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While Indiana lags behind national vaccination rates, some Fort Wayne communities are excelling in the number of vaccines administered.

Health experts believe at least 70% of individuals in a community need to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity. As of Friday, 45.7% of Hoosiers 12 and older have received their first shot, with 43.7% considered fully vaccinated.



According to Indiana’s Department of Health, about two-thirds of Hoosiers in the 46748 (66.0%) and 46845 (67.4%) ZIP codes are fully vaccinated, while 77.8% of those in the 46814 ZIP code are fully vaccinated.

While some parts of Fort Wayne are on par or ahead of the state’s vaccination rates, south central and southeast neighborhoods are not doing as well. ZIP codes like 46803 and 46806 have less than 30% of their population fully vaccinated.

Community leaders and Allen County’s Department of Health targeted these communities with last week’s mobile clinic at McMillen Park. Some of these areas saw noticeable improvement in the number of people who got their first shot.

ZIP Code First doses administered through 5/27 First doses administered through 6/4 46803 1,882 (24.7%) 1.950 (25.6%) 46806 5,668 (29.4%) 5,911 (30.7%) 46807 5,499 (39.6%) 5,599 (40.4%) 46808 6,332 (38.5%) 6,460 (39.2%) 46809 2,917 (37.7%) 2,973 (38.4%) 46816 5,516 (36.4%) 5,769 (38.1%) 46819 3,281 (39.9%) 3,340 (40.6%) Number of first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in south central and southeast Fort Wayne ZIP codes. The first number represents the number of Hoosiers 12 and older who have received their first dose, with the percentage representing the proportion of the ZIP code’s population

The full map of COVID-19 vaccinations by county and by ZIP code is available on Indiana’s Department of Health dashboard.