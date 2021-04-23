2021 Honor Flights will require participants be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Honor Flight Network announced Friday that it will require that all participants on 2021 Honor Flight trips be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Currently, all trips are on hold until at least Aug. 15.

Honor Flight said it is taking these precautions, among other COVID-19 safety measures, to ensure the health and safety of all those who travel with the organization.

“Some Honor Flight veterans are in the CDC’s high-risk categories and reside in assisted living facilities with other vulnerable populations. At this time, requiring that all participants be fully vaccinated is the best step we can take to keep our veterans safe while experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” the Honor Flight Network said.



The Honor Flight Network’s Board of Directors will continue to consult public health guidance before officially resuming trips and announcing final protocols. Veterans with questions about traveling with Honor Flight should contact their nearest Honor Flight hub.



Dennis Covert, President of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said this announcement does not guarantee a return to the mission in 2021. The board, staff, legal and medical teams are continuing to consult public health guidance and restrictions in the D.C. area before officially resuming trips and announcing final protocols.



Visit the Honor Flight Network website or Facebook for updates as they become available.

