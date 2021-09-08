2 NE Indiana counties move to ‘red’ in latest COVID metrics map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – All but three counties are under the highest categories for community spread of COVID-19, according to Indiana’s Department of Health.

On Wednesday, Indiana’s Department of Health (IDOH) updated the weekly metrics map, which details the level of community spread by county. As of now, the map is used as a reference point for local health departments to determine if action should be taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

This week, 21 counties are in “red,” the highest category for community spread. 68 counties are in the next tier, “orange,” with three in yellow.

In northeast Indiana, 11 counties are in orange and one, LaGrange, is in yellow. Two counties – Whitley and DeKalb – saw their condition worsen from orange to red. Last week, 13 counties were in “red,” 75 counties were in “orange,” and four were in “yellow.”

On Wednesday, Indiana’s Department of Health reported an additional 2,863 new COVID-19 cases and 451 new deaths. Allen County reported 149 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths on Wednesday.