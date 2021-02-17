2 NE Indiana counties ‘blue’ in latest COVID county map

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — More counties across Indiana are in “blue,” the lowest category of community spread, on the latest state Department of Health county community map.

The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday updated its county infection map, which assigns a color (blue to yellow to orange to red) to each county based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the county’s positivity rate.

11 counties statewide are in blue, the lowest category for community spread, including LaGrange and Jay County in northeast Indiana.

Allen County was in “yellow” for the second straight week. Joining Allen County in the yellow are Adams, Blackford, Grant, Kosciusko, Noble, Wabash and Wells counties. Four northeast Indiana counties are in “orange” this week – DeKalb, Huntington, Steuben and Whitley.

For the first time in months, there were no counties in “red,” the highest category for community spread.

Last week, four northeast Indiana counties were “orange”. The remaining counties were in yellow.

On Wednesday, the state Department of Health announced 933 new coronavirus cases, and 20 more deaths tied to the virus. All told, Indiana has confirmed 651,453 COVID-19 cases, and the death toll is at 11,825.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will hold his weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. You can watch the briefing live on air or on wane.com.