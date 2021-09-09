2 inmates, 1 employee test positive for COVID in Mercer County Jail

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that two inmates in the Adult Detention facility and one jail employee have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

An inmate came into the facility in late August and after roughly 12 days reported to medical staff they they were losing sense of taste and smell and other COVID-like symptoms, the department reports. Medical staff performed a rapid test on the inmate and the result was positive. A second inmate experiencing symptoms has also tested positive.

The inmates that have tested positive are being quarantined and kept away from other jail population, the department said. Both are currently experiencing mild symptoms and will be monitored. They are under the care of the jail’s two full time nurses and physician.

Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said that inmates have been offered to be vaccinated. The Health Department comes to the jail once a month to vaccinate inmates who want them.

The positive results have been reported to the Ohio Bureau of Adult Detention as required.