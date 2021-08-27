1/4 Allen Co. public school districts offering COVID tests to students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – During a briefing on Friday, Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said that she wants schools to administer free rapid tests from the state to students so they can return to class if they test negative.
She said they currently have around a 10% participation rate from the schools across the state. In Allen County, only one of the four public school districts administer the tests:
- Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson Krista Stockman told WANE 15 that the district does administer the tests from the state.
- Northwest Allen County School spokesperson Lizette Downey told WANE 15 that the district does not offer them to students.
- East Allen County Schools spokesperson Tamyra Kelly said, “We do not administer testing in our schools at this time. All tests should be a PCR or rapid test and must be done in a clinical setting to be accepted (not a home test).”
- Southwest Allen County Schools spokesperson Stacy Fleming said, “SACS will not be providing COVID tests to students. We do provide our parents with local testing sites.”