Free rides, free food available for southeast COVID ‘Vaccine Registration Week’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Vaccine Messaging Task Force is hosting its “Vaccine Registration Week” in southeast Fort Wayne, to help residents gain knowledge and access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the director of HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne, the demographic in the southeast is usually missed when it comes to providing knowledge and accessibility -which is one of the biggest barriers for the community.

“There are so many myths that are going on throughout the community and misinformation,” said Sharon Tubbs, director of HealthVisions Midwest of Fort Wayne. “Even if people don’t want to be registered right there on the spot, we think there is vale in giving them information. We do think that once people get the information that is out there, they will have the accurate information they need to make the best decision for themselves and their families. We want people to have that choice. What the lack of access does, it takes away the access of choice.”

Transportiation is a another challenge that some are faced with. Uber has recently partnered with the committee to offer at least 600 free rides to residents in the southeast quadrant to any Allen County vaccination site.

After signing up, four vouchers will be loaded to the person’s account. Justin Clupper, executive director of Community Transportation Network, said that public transportation is a great source but timing is limited. With the Uber rides, it proves a specific on-demand ride for people, which will take away another barrier.

“Uber has taken the further step and said they are committing up to $10,000 towards this program,” Clupper said. “The St. Joe Community Health Foundation (Foellinger) Foundation matched that donation, so we can possibly provide thousands of rides.”

Volunteers will be stationed at area businesses, agencies and churches to give out information about the vaccine including CDC information about what is in the vaccine and side effects people could experience. There will also be interpreters to help those who do not speak English.

From noon to 3 p.m. on Monday there will be a food giveaway at the vaccine registration located at the Wayne Township Trustee Office.

Click here to register for the free rides, and click here for the full list of events for “Vaccine Registration Week.”