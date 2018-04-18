First Birthdays

Birthdays

  • Emery Rose Church of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday June 14, 2019.
  • Teddi Everlee Hovis of New Haven celebrates her first birthday June 11, 2019.
  • Mia Grace Hull of Angola celebrates her first birthday June 11, 2019.
  • Oswald Martin of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday June 9, 2019.
  • Charlotte Jane Bowland of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 31, 2019.
  • Krue Morken of Fort Wayne celebrates a birthday June 2, 2019.
  • Braylin Buchtel of Auburn celebrates a first birthday June 3, 2019.
  • Harper Janson of Fort Wayne celebrates a first birthday June 6, 2019.
  • Lejla Bontempo
    Lejla Bontempo celebrates her first birthday May 30, 2019.
  • Jayce Jones of Fort Wayne celebrates a first birthday May 30, 2019.
  • Jackson Elliott of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 29, 2019.
  • Amirah Djaphar of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 28, 2019.
  • Lennon Mullins of Fort Wayne celebrates a first birthday May 25, 2019.
  • Milena Santoyo of New Haven celebrates her first  birthday May 25, 2019.
  • Barrett Butcher of Decatur celebrates his first birthday May 24, 2019.
  • Kylo Riley of Van Wert celebrates his first birthday May 23, 2019.
  • Evelyn Glackin of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 21, 2019.
  • Zander Baker of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 14, 2019.
  • Lincoln Abbott of Columbia City celebrates his first birthday May 14, 2019.
  • Gracelyn Recker of Ossian celebrates her first birthday May 11, 2019.
  • Claire Molargik of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 10, 2019.
  • Ivy Bianski of Kendallville celebrates her first birthday May 10, 2019.
  • Ma’ Ryah Bates of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 9, 2019.
  • Ayla Davis of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 9, 2019.
  • Zaylen Sims of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 9, 2019.
  • Vivian Kelley of Churubusco celebrates her first birthday May 8, 2019.
  • Jai’Lynn Griffin celebrates her first birthday May 8, 2019.
  • Amelia Spillers of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 8, 2019.
  • Zaylin Tumbleson of Huntington celebrates his first birthday May 8, 2019.
  • Ava Treace of Fort Wayne celebrates her first  birthday May 8, 2019.
  • Aubrey Miller of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 7, 2019.
  • Jackson Lunford of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 7, 2019.
  • Zaedrian Ladig of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 7, 2019.
  • Calliope Jones of Columbia City celebrates her first birthday May 7, 2019.
  • Amiyah Perez of Fort Wayne celbrates her first birthday May 7, 2019.
  • Bentley Morgan of Albion celebrates his first birthday May 4, 2019.
  • Daphne Fischer of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 3, 2019.
  • Nevaeh Lortie of Columbia City celebrates her first birthday May 3, 2019.
  • Holden Marchal of Van Wert celebrates his first birthday May 3, 2019.
  • Ezeckiel Jackson of Fort Wayne celebrates his first birthday May 2, 2019.
  • Remmington Hutter of Auburn celebrates his first birthday May 1, 2019.
  • Ciara Briggs of Fort Wayne celebrates her first birthday May 1, 2019.

