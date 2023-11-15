FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Westview High School grad Charlie Yoder poured in a game-high 22 points to lead Saint Francis over Indiana Tech at the Schafer Center on Wednesday night, earning the Cougars bragging rights in the Summit City.

Brandon Northern had 14 points, 8 assists, and 6 rebounds for USF while Blackhawk Christian grad Zane Burke chipped in with 13 points as the Cougars improve to 5-2.

Indiana Tech was led by Brady Titus with 18 points while Lucas Lyyski added 16 and Nigel Martin 11. The Warriors, who made the NAIA championship game last season, are now 1-3 to start the season.