Wright State tops Purdue Fort Wayne baseball in doubleheader

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne fell in both games of a Horizon League baseball doubleheader on Saturday (May 1) to Wright State 22-2 and 28-7 at the World Baseball Academy.

Game One – Wright State 22, Purdue Fort Wayne 2 Alex Evenson had a hit and a run scored in the opener for the ‘Dons. Garett Lake hit his first of three home runs on the day with a solo shot in the fifth.

The Raiders took over the game with a 10-run third inning. Zane Harris had four hits and four runs scored and knocked in five thanks to two home runs.

Bradley Brehmer went 6.0 innings to get the win. He is 6-2. Jacob Myer suffered the loss for the ‘Dons. He is 3-5.

Game Two – Wright State 28, Purdue Fort Wayne 7 Lake hit his second home run of the day in the first inning. Jack Lang opened the frame with a double and then Lake homered. His home run came after Wright State scored five runs in the first with two outs.

It stayed a 5-2 game until the fourth when Wright State scored three runs. Damon Dues had a home run to open the inning. The ‘Dons got one back in the bottom half of the fourth when Robert Young III singled with the bases loaded. Purdue Fort Wayne had a chance to get a few more, but stranded the bases loaded.

Wright State extended their lead down the stretch of the contest. Justin McConnell finished with seven RBI with two home runs in the game.

Lake and Aaron Chapman each had two hits in the game. Lake added his third home run of the day in the ninth.

Jake Shirk threw a scoreless fifth inning to get the win for Wright State. He is 3-0. Justin Miller suffered the loss for the ‘Dons. He is 3-6. He had five strikeouts on the day.

Wright State improves to 21-10 (20-3 Horizon). The ‘Dons fall to 9-24 (6-17 Horizon).

The two teams will conclude the four-game series with a single game on Sunday (May 2) at Mastodon Field in a 1 p.m. start.