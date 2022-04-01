FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Wright State scored single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to edge the Purdue Fort Wayne baseball team 5-3 on Friday (April 1) afternoon at Mastodon Field.

The Mastodons took a 1-0 lead with a single run in the third. Brian Erbe scored on a sacrifice fly by Jarrett Bickel. It stayed 1-0 until the fifth when Wright State’s Zane Harris singled with two outs to put the Raiders up 2-1. They would add another to go up 3-1 after four and a half innings.

Purdue Fort Wayne picked up two runs in the sixth when a single from Cade Fitzpatrick scored Bickel and junior Ben Higgins. The clutch two-out single evened the score at 3-3.

The Raiders won the game with a two-out RBI double in the seventh and then a solo home run in the eighth.

The ‘Dons put together a rally in the ninth. Alex Evenson opened the inning with a single and then with one out Karter Hann walked. However, a strikeout and a pop up ended the contest.

Sophomore Kevin Fee (0-1) took the loss on the mound for Purdue Fort Wayne. He threw 2.2 innings out of the pen. Freshman Rex Stills started the ballgame and went four innings, surrendering one run on three hits, walking five and striking out four.

Bickel went 1-for-4 in the game with a double and an RBI.

GAME NOTES» Despite the windy and cold conditions, the game had just one combined error between the two teams.» Brian Erbe had a double and a run scored.» The ‘Dons turned a pair of double plays.» Wright State was led offensively by Julian Greenwell, who had a solo home run and two walks.» Jake Shirk threw 6.2 innings of three-run ball. He got the win and is now 2-4.» Jay Luikart earned his third save of the season, tossing the ninth for the Raiders.» Wright State improves to 10-13 (5-2 Horizon). The ‘Dons fall to 4-20 (2-5 Horizon).

ON DECK» Purdue Fort Wayne and Wright State will continue their three-game series on Saturday with a single game. It will be a 2 p.m. start at Indiana tech.