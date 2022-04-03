FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne was swept in their season series against Wright State after a 12-3 loss on Sunday afternoon.

Wright State scored seven of those runs in the first inning. The Raiders scored in double figures again while only managing to get nine hits on Sunday. For the second straight game, Purdue Fort Wayne out-hit Wright State.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarrett Bickel got the Mastodons on the board in the fourth inning with a home run to left field, his fourth of the season.

The Mastodons begin a 9-game road trip on Wednesday with a visit to Michigan. First pitch is at 4 p.m.