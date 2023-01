MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – Indiana University has announced that men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson will not be on the sideline for tonight’s road game at Minnesota as he is recovering from COVID.

Per IU’s sports information department, associate head coach Yasir Rosemond prepared tonight’s scouting report and will handle all media obligations.

The Hoosiers and Golden Gophers are set to tip off at 9 p.m. at Williams Arena. IU is currently 13-6 overall and 4-4 in Big Ten play.