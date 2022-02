EVANSTON, Ill. (WANE) – Indiana University head coach Mike Woodson announced before Tuesday’s game that he suspended five players for disciplinary reasons.

Those players are freshman Tamar Bates, Sr./Jr. Michael Durr, Sr./Jr Xavier Johnson, So./Fr. Khristian Lander and Sr./Jr. Parker Stewart.

The Hoosiers wound up losing to Northwestern 59-51. The short-handed Hoosiers led by two at halftime, but appeared to run out of gas down the stretch.