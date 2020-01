RALEIGH, N.C. (WANE) – Notre Dame led by as many as 12 points but eventually fell to N.C. State 73-68 on Wednesday night in ACC play.

Prentiss Hubb tallied 24 points to lead the Irish while John Mooney added 14 points and 14 rebound and T.J. Gibbs netted 14 points.

The loss drops the Irish to 1-3 in ACC play.