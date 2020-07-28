Wolfe resigns after 10 years leading Indiana Tech cross country

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Josh Wolfe has resigned from his position at Indiana Tech as head cross country coach and assistant track and field coach, effective July 31, Director of Athletics Jessie Biggs announced Tuesday.

Wolfe has spent the last 10 years with the Warriors cross country and track and field programs, including the last seven as the head cross country coach. A 2007 graduate of Manchester College (now University), he has seen at least one individual qualify for the NAIA Cross Country National Championships every season during his tenure. The men’s team qualified for the national meet five times (2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017) while the women’s team ran in the final meet of the season three times (2013, 2014, 2018) during his tenure. The men would finish 18th, 16th, 14th, 25th and 12th, respectively, while the women finished 19th, 26th and 32nd, respectively.

The Waterloo, Indiana native coached five All-Americans, Jake Willison (2019), Cayce Griffin (2018), Marcus Hobbs (2016), Tiffany Rauch (2016) and Laura Condron (2014), with Rauch taking fifth at the 2016 National Championships, the second-best placing of any Warrior cross country runner in program history.

He was named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Men’s Coach of the Year in 2016 and 2017 as the Warrior finished first at the conference meet both seasons, with the former being their first-ever conference title. Neither program finished lower than fifth at any conference championship while Rauch finished first at the 2016 conference meet, becoming just the second individual in program history to win the WHAC Championship. Just the second coach of the program since the university restarted the sport in 2007, he coached 48 WHAC All-Academic Team members, 36 All-WHAC selections, 30 NAIA Scholar-Athletes, 14 WHAC Runner of the Week winners, two WHAC Newcomers of the Year and two CoSIDA Academic All-Americans.