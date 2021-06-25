Williams to return to Purdue for senior season

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue senior Trevion Williams has withdrawn his name from the NBA Draft and will return to the Boilermakers for the 2021-22 season.

“I would like to thank the organizations that gave me the time to work out for them and to go through this process with them the last couple of weeks,” Williams said. “The feedback and instruction that I received will be very beneficial as I continue to improve as a basketball player. I am excited to return to Purdue for my senior season, to earn my degree and help this program in any way possible.”

Williams, a 6-foot, 10-inch center from Chicago, was named first-team All-Big Ten and was one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award given to the nation’s top center after averaging 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He owned 11 double-doubles and his six 20-10 games were the third-most nationally for a major-college player. He also became just the ninth Big Ten player in the last 30 years to average at least 15 points, nine rebounds, and two assists per game and was one of six players nationally this year to reach those marks.



He concluded his junior season with 967 career points, 630 rebounds, and 126 assists, being one of just six current players nationally to have at least 900 points, 600 rebounds, and 125 assists through their junior season. Williams and West Virginia’s Derek Culver are the only high-major players on that list.

“Trevion used this process to become a better basketball player and will hopefully use the feedback he gained in talking with NBA teams,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said. “Trevion has put in a lot of time on getting his body right and working on his game. He will obviously have a big role for us next season.”

The Boilermakers posted an 18-10 record a year ago earning a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Purdue will return all five starters from that squad.