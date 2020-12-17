Williams just shy of triple-double as Boilermakers win Big Ten opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) – Trevion Williams had 16 points, nine rebounds and a career-high eight assists to help Purdue beat No. 20 Ohio State 67-60.

Eric Hunter Jr. added 15 points for the Boilermakers as Matt Painter won his 50th game over a ranked opponent since becoming Purdue’s coach 16 seasons ago.

The Buckeyes were led by Justice Sueing with 14 points but lost for the first time season. Ohio State played its second straight game without top scorer and rebounder E.J. Liddell, who was out with an illness not related to COVID-19.