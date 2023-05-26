MARION, Ind. (WANE) – After winning five national titles at the NAIA Indoor Championship Meet back in March, Huntington University’s Addy Wiley added to more titles to the trophy case on Friday down in Marion, as the Huntington North grad captured first place in the 1,500 and 800 meter races at the NAIA Outdoor Championship Meet.

Indiana Tech also brought home a national title, as Esau Haynes anchored the winning 4×100 relay squad. Haynes also came in sixth in the 100 meter dash.

Huntington University’s Dylan Felger, a Norwell grad, came in second in the 400 meter hurdles as well.