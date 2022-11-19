TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WANE) – It’s hard to keep pace with the accolades that Huntington North grad Addy Wiley is earning throughout her running career.

On Saturday, the Huntington University freshman finished second overall at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships. Wiley finished with a time of 16:58.9, finishing behind only William Carey University senior Lina May.

As for the team title, No. 1 Taylor University clinched their second national championship in program history. Several northeast Indiana natives compete with the Trojans, including Concordia grads Abbey Brennan and Audrey Brinkruff, along with Bluffton grad Elayna Kitt and Carroll grad Hannah Loeffler.

Brennan led the way for the Trojans, finishing fourth overall with a time of 17:28.3.