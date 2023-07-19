HUNTINGTON, Ind. – The accolades continue to roll in for cross country and track standout Addy Wiley with her most recent praise coming from Crossroads League. Earlier today the national office announced Wiley as the 2022-2023 Female Athlete of the Year.



Wiley splashed onto the scene last fall to leave an indelible mark on the NAIA, Crossroads League and Huntington record books during her incredible freshman collegiate campaign. The Huntington native ran to seven NAIA National Championships and nine NAIA All-American honors to headline her jaw-dropping rookie season.



In addition to the five indoor NAIA titles and two outdoor NAIA titles during the track seasons, Wiley also finished runner-up at the NAIA Cross Country National Championships. Additionally she was named the USTFCCCA Great Lakes Region Women’s Athlete of the Year in cross country and indoor track.



Wiley was also tabbed the USTFCCCA NAIA National Indoor Women’s Track Athlete of the Year, took MVP honors at the NAIA Indoor Championships with 42.5 points at the meet and hauled in nine Crossroads League and six NAIA Athlete of the Week nods.



Her success in the classroom was just as impressive as she was an Academic All-American in cross country and track as well as recently being voted the 2023 NAIA Women’s Indoor and Outdoor Track National Scholar Athlete of the Year.



“Addy had a phenomenal year, establishing herself as one of the best women athletes in collegiate track and field,” said Huntington’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country Austin Roark. “Addy’s ability to not only help her team achieve points in the national meet, but also set collegiate records and all-division top-10’s was incredible to witness. She is well-deserving of this award and represented the Crossroads League well at multiple national meets.”



The Crossroads League Female Student-Athlete of the Year award is nominated and voted on by the ten Athletic Directors from the Crossroads League and announced each summer.



The only other Forester to be named a CL Athlete of the Year was men’s basketball standout Caleb Kennedy in 2011-2012.